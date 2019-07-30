|
Horace E. Garrison Jr.
Upper Deerfield Township - Horace E. Garrison Jr., 81, of Upper Deerfield Township passed away at Inspira Medical Center in Vineland Saturday morning July 27, 2019 surrounded by his family as he went to join his family in Heaven.
The husband of Faye R. Garrison (nee Bowen) for nearly 58 years, he is also survived by sons, Tech. Sgt. Horace E. Garrison III (USAF ret.) and his wife Patricia of Sumter, SC and Neil F. Garrison of Bridgeton, two grandchildren, Melissa Stevens (Joseph) and Laura Garrison, both of Dalzell, SC, two great grandchildren, Joshua Stevens and Gabrielle Garrison, one sister, Nona Fithian (George) of Elmer and Robert Garrison (Mimi) of Wetumpka, AL. He was predeceased by a son, Kyle Wade Garrison, in 1995 and his parents, Horace E. Sr. and Nellie Schmitt Garrison.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the memorial service at First Baptist Church, 136 E. Commerce St. in Bridgeton on Tuesday evening July 30th at 7 o'clock.
The interment of the cremated remains will take place privately at Overlook Cemetery in Bridgeton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to First Baptist Church, 136 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton, NJ 08302.
Published in The Daily Journal on July 30, 2019