Services
Freitag Funeral Home
137 West Commerce Street
Bridgeton, NJ 08302
(856) 455-2600
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
7:00 PM
First Baptist Church
136 E. Commerce St.
Bridgeton, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Horace Garrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Horace E. Garrison Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Horace E. Garrison Jr. Obituary
Horace E. Garrison Jr.

Upper Deerfield Township - Horace E. Garrison Jr., 81, of Upper Deerfield Township passed away at Inspira Medical Center in Vineland Saturday morning July 27, 2019 surrounded by his family as he went to join his family in Heaven.

The husband of Faye R. Garrison (nee Bowen) for nearly 58 years, he is also survived by sons, Tech. Sgt. Horace E. Garrison III (USAF ret.) and his wife Patricia of Sumter, SC and Neil F. Garrison of Bridgeton, two grandchildren, Melissa Stevens (Joseph) and Laura Garrison, both of Dalzell, SC, two great grandchildren, Joshua Stevens and Gabrielle Garrison, one sister, Nona Fithian (George) of Elmer and Robert Garrison (Mimi) of Wetumpka, AL. He was predeceased by a son, Kyle Wade Garrison, in 1995 and his parents, Horace E. Sr. and Nellie Schmitt Garrison.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the memorial service at First Baptist Church, 136 E. Commerce St. in Bridgeton on Tuesday evening July 30th at 7 o'clock.

The interment of the cremated remains will take place privately at Overlook Cemetery in Bridgeton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to First Baptist Church, 136 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton, NJ 08302.

For a more comprehensive obituary, please visit freitagfuneralhome
Published in The Daily Journal on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Horace's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Freitag Funeral Home
Download Now