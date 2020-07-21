Born on August 8, 1947 in Bridgeton, New Jersey to Howard R. Pierce Sr. and Marian D. Pierce. Howard attended his early education at Gouldtown Elementary School. He later attended Bridgeton Junior and Senior High School. After high school Howard went on to proudly serve this country when he joined the military. Having chosen to enlist in the US Marines Corps, his tour of duty included the Vietnam War. Howard's commitment to service purposed his rank of leadership over his platoon.
Howard and Cecilia Durham married and together they had three sons. He worked for Owens Glass factory and later worked for Kimbles until his retirement Howard loved to spend time with his family. He enjoyed playing cards, looking at movies, going to the library to research on their computers. He was dedicated to the care of his aging mother, spending every evening with her talking for hours. Howard enjoyed working on broken equipment and machinery, repairing their mechanics. Howard grew up instilled with faith in God by his mother and grandmother. He gave his life to the Lord several years ago. He took great pleasure in watching Joel Olsteen and a few other select ministers. Their messages fueled his faith and helped him through his final days. Howard's journey of life peacefully ended on Friday July 14, 2020.
He was a caring son, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He was preceded in death by one son, Michael J. Pierce, and one brother Frank W. Pierce as well as his father Howard R. Pierce Sr. He leaves to mourn his departure, one daughter, Theresa Williams and two sons, Howard R. Pierce III and Bryan Pierce. His grandson who lived with him, Kayshon Rozier along with his other grandchildren, great grandchildren, a dedicated friend of many years, Katherine and a host of other cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts and loved ones.
Funeral services will be held at the PADGETTT FUNERAL HOME, 1107 State Highway 77, Upper Deerfield Twp. on Thursday, July 24th at 11 AM. Interment will take place at Fordville Memorial Park in Hopewell Twp. Friends will be received at the funeral home from 10 AM to 11 AM prior to the services. Due to current regulations associated with the Covid-19 healthcare situation, we are limited to 50 people within the funeral home at a time and the understanding and cooperation of the public is greatly appreciated. Written condolences can be sent to the family through the funeral home website at www.padgettfuneralhomes.com
