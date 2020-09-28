Immacolata DelVicario
Millville - Immacolata DelVicario, age 82 of Millville, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Wednesday evening, September 23. 2020.
Born in Naples, Italy to the late Luigi and Carmella (Esposito) Astuni, Immacolata was a longtime Millville resident.
After marrying Antonio DelVicario, they immigrated from Italy to America in 1961. Believing that family and tradition was most treasured, Immacolata was a loving and dedicated mother and grandmother. She always cooked pasta dinner every Sunday for her family. Among the best of memories is when the family would gather yearly for the annual tomato sauce canning event, where she involved all of her grandchildren and great grandchildren in the canning of over 500 jars of sauce, assigning them each a specific task to be carried out. She was so proud to hand down her recipes and cooking skills with her family.
Immacolata enjoyed living a simple life and was always finding ways to help others. She was also a longtime member of St. John Bosco Catholic Church in Millville. Her favorite pastimes were gardening and of course taking care of people. She also loved spending time reminiscing with her friends as well as her nieces and nephews.
Immacolata will be sadly missed by her six children, Carmine (Sandi), John (Terri), Sergio (Cathy), Tony (Jaime), Dina (Brian), and Ann (Chris). The pride and joy of her life were her twelve grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
At the family's request, due to the ongoing pandemic and for the safety of everyone, funeral services for Immacolata will be private, only for family and very close friends of Immacolata. A funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Christy Funeral Home, 11 W. Broad Street, Millville. Family and friends will be received from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Millville. Please remember to practice social distancing while in the funeral home and at the cemetery. Also, masks are required to be worn in the funeral home at all times.
As a token of her love of children, in lieu of flowers, contributions in loving memory of Immacolata may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at the website: www.stjude.org
.
