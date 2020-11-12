1/
Iola M. Orth
Iola M. Orth

Pittsgrove Twp. - Iola M. Orth (nee Brooks), 82, of Pittsgrove Twp., passed away on Tuesday evening November 10 at the home of her daughter where she had been under the care of family & hospice. Iola was born & raised in Camden where she was a lifelong resident prior to moving to Pittsgrove in 2003. She was the daughter of the late Sophie (Eberdden) & Richard Randall. Brooks. She was predeceased by her grandsons; Ronnie Rabe, Scott Paradise & Joseph Hartzell, son in-law Ron Rabe, brother Randall Brooks, Jr. and sisters Rosalie Angle & Sharon Garrett.

Before retiring, Iola was employed by the Pittsgrove Twp. Board of Education as a Bus Aide. She had previously been employed for 21 yrs at Graphic Control. Iola enjoyed playing poker and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her 6 children; Debbie Rabe, Richard Orth, Jr. Iola Hartzell, Stephen (Julie) Orth, Rosalie Orth, Philip (Marge) Orth, Sisters; Betty Lafferty, Emily (Tom) McGonigle, Carol Brooks, 14 grandchildren & 12 great grandchildren

and many nieces & nephews

Cremation & Inurnment will be private. A celebration of her life will be celebrated.

To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com






Published in The Daily Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
