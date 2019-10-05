|
Irene D. Wolf
Vineland - Irene D. Wolf, age 66, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Jefferson Hospital, Washington Twp., NJ.
Irene was born in Vineland to the late Harry R. and Helen B. (Hackett) Wolf and was a lifelong resident of Vineland. She attended the Elwyn Workshop for many years and was also involved with the Special Olympics. Irene enjoyed bowling and going on bus trips with her mother and was a member of the Redeemer Lutheran Church of Vineland.
She was predeceased by her parents and her brother, Harry R. Wolf Jr.
Irene is survived by her sister, Carole Binkley and her husband Don and by her brother, Gilbert V. Wolf and his wife Rosalie, all of Vineland, along with her sister-in-law Donna Wolf of Hammonton. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held on Monday, Oct. 7th at 11:00 am at the Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, 1024 E. Landis Ave. Vineland, with Rev. Karen W. Bernhardt officiating. Interment will follow in Siloam Cemetery. Family and friends will be received on Monday from 10:00-11:00 am.
Donations in memory of Irene may be made to the Special Olympics or to Elwyn of NJ.
Published in The Daily Journal on Oct. 5, 2019