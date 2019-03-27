Services
Padgett Funeral Home
1107 Hwy 77
Bridgeton, NJ 08302
(856) 451-1999
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Union Baptist Temple
30 Martin Luther King, Jr. Way,
Bridgeton, NJ
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Union Baptist Temple
30 Martin Luther King, Jr. Way
Bridgeton, NJ
Irene Doyle Obituary
Irene Doyle

Bridgeton - Irene Doyle, 63, of Bridgeton passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at her home under the care of her family and hospice.

Born in Aiken, SC to the late Paul Doyle and Pearlie Bailey Doyle, she was the companion of over 45 years of Robert Allen. Irene had been a resident of Bridgeton most of her life.

Prior to her retirement, she had been employed at the Vineland Developmental Center for several years. In her free time, Irene enjoyed shopping as her favorite pastime.

She is survived by her companion, Robert Allen of Millville; two children, Janeen Tatem of West Deptford and Jamar Doyle of Bridgeton and eight grandchildren. She was the youngest of 15 children.

Funeral services will be held at Union Baptist Temple, 30 Martin Luther King, Jr. Way, Bridgeton on Saturday, March 30th at 12 PM. Friends will be received at the church from 10 AM to 12 PM prior to the services. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the PADGETT FUNERAL HOME, Upper Deerfield Twp. Written condolences can be sent to the family through the funeral home website at www.padgettfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 27, 2019
