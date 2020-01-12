|
Irene Schumacker
Vineland - Irene Schumacker, 73, of Vineland, NJ passed away quietly at home on Friday morning January 10, 2020 where she had been under the care of her family & hospice. Irene was born in Wiensburg, Germany and was a longtime Vineland city resident. She was the daughter of the late Helene (Orzerlelokov) & Anatoli Michelev.
Before retiring, Irene was employed as a shipping clerk at Chem Glass in Vineland. She had previously been employed at the Daily Journal. She was graduate of Vineland High School Class of 1964 and went on to attend and graduate in 1968 from Glassboro State College.
Irene is survived by her son & daughter-in-law; David M. Schumacker and Karleen A. Grenier.
Funeral services will be private. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the Vineland Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave. Vineland, NJ 08360. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020