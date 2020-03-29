|
|
Iris M. Castro
Iris M. Castro was a loving mother, sister, friend and most importantly wife. She peacefully passed with family by her side on Thursday, March 26,2020.
Iris was born on September 30, 1954 in Utaudo, Puerto Rico, to a very large family. She attended Utaudo High School and graduated in 1976. Iris later moved to Vineland with her sisters and in 1983, she married her soul mate Carlos A. Castro. She worked for over 10 years at QIS Inc as a glass worker and enjoyed going to the Atlantic City casinos with friends and cooking. She loved to share time with her family and friends and was very loved by all. Iris was truly an angel and left a lasting impression to the people she met throughout her life. She was a very strong willed and kind hearted person who cared for everyone.
Iris is survived by her loving husband Carlos A. Castro and her two children Arlene D. Castro and Carlos A. Castro Jr, as well as her grandson Carlos J. Castro. She is also survived by her sisters who reside in Vineland, Luz Rodriguez and Doris Diaz, along with her many sisters and brothers in Puerto Rico.
With care and concern for everyone during these difficult times, the funeral services will be private for the immediate family. Interment will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland.
Please share your condolences with the family at www.wbfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are in the care of Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, Vineland.
Published in The Daily Journal from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020