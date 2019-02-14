|
Isaac Henry DeShields, Jr.
Vineland - Isaac Henry DeShields, Jr., age 65, passed away on February 11, 2019.
Service will be held 11 AM, Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Wesley Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church, 582 Morton Avenue, Rosenhayn, New Jersey. Viewing will be from 9-11 AM. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers the family will be accepting donations. Ministry of comfort entrusted to May Funeral Home, Vineland, NJ. www.mayfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Feb. 14, 2019