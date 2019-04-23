|
Isabelle Austin Jones
Warrenton, VA - Isabelle Austin Jones, 99 of Warrenton, VA passed away on April 16, 2019 at Countryside Home for Adults, Pratts, VA.
She was born on May 22, 1919 in Vineland, NJ, a daughter of the late Alexander D. Austin and Anna Hunsberger Austin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Capt. Herschel B. Jones, USMC (Ret.) and her sister, Camille Austin Moss.
Mrs. Jones attended Juniata College in Pennsylvania. In 1961, following her husband's retirement from the United States Marine Corps, she and her husband moved to Warrenton where he served as Chief of Police for many years until his retirement. She was a beloved piano and organ teacher in our community and served as the Organist at the Warrenton Presbyterian Church for 28 years and also was the accompanist for the Warrenton Chorale for over 25 years.
She is survived by her children, Deborah J. (Paul) Christensen, Homasassa, FL, Melanie J. Reil, Warrenton, VA, Janet J. Corbin, Reva, VA and Dr. David M. (Pamela) Jones, Hickory, NC; seven grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.
Isabelle practiced a lifetime of selfless devotion to her family, her church, and to her community. A cherished and beloved mother and grandmother, she also loved music and was a popular teacher of many piano and organ students.
She lived her life with a cheerful outward optimism, fueled by a great inner faith and strength of character. Always full of encouragement for others, she was generous with kind words, wise experience, a caring heart, and a welcoming home. Her loss is deeply mourned, but her life was an inspiring example to all who knew her.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 20 from 10:00 AM until 10:50 AM at the Warrenton Presbyterian Church in the chapel (old sanctuary) where funeral services will begin at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at Warrenton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Warrenton Presbyterian Church.
Published in The Daily Journal on Apr. 23, 2019