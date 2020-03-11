|
Ivanette I. Pierce
Deerfield Twp - Ivanette I. Pierce, "Whispering Wind" of Deerfield Twp. passed away early Saturday morning March 7, 2020 with her family by her side and under the care of Hospice. She was 80 years old.
Born in Millville December 25, 1939 she was the daughter of the late Roosevelt and Catherine Mosley Gould, and the wife of Luther S. Pierce Jr..
Ivanette had worked for several years until her retirement as an office worker for the Deerfield Twp Board of Education in the Deerfield School. She was a long time dedicated member of the Bridgeton Assembly of God Church where she was involved in the Cumberland Manor and South Woods Prison Ministries, she also served as a leader for the Missionettes a Sunday School Teacher, and was active in the Women's Ministry in the church. Ivanette enjoyed antiques and she loved to go shopping. She was extremely proud of her Native American heritage and was a member of the Nanticoke Lenni Lenape Tribe of Bridgeton, where she was active, singing and dancing at many of the Tribe's functions. Her native name was Whispering Wind, and she always had a kind and gentle spirit about her. She loved singing and sang at many funerals for family and friends. She was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband Luther S. Pierce Jr., her children Cathy Zehrung and her husband David of Oregon, Luther S. Pierce III and his wife Dawn of Deerfield Twp., her son in law Edwin Echevarria of Millville, four grandchildren Dionisia Echevarria, Antonio Echevarria, Danielle Zehrung, and Luther Pierce IV. She was predeceased besides her parents by a daughter LuAnn Echevarria, her sister Lucinda Ridgway, and brother Luther Mosley.
Family and friends are invited to attend funeral services on Saturday March 14, 2020 at 12:00pm from the SRAY-WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 62 Landis Ave. at Carll's Corner, Upper Deerfield Twp. Rev. Hector Medina and Rev. Herbert Pierce will officiate. The burial will be in Fernwood Memorial Park, Hopewell Twp.. Friends may call from 10:00 till 12:00pm prior to the services at the funeral home. Written condolences and expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting the funeral home website at www.sraywebsterfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020