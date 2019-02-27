Services
Ives W. Shaud Jr.

Millville - Ives W. Shaud Jr. 78 of Millville, died on Saturday after a brief illness at the Cooper Medical Center of Camden. Born in Mitzpah, NJ, Ives was a lifelong South Jersey resident.

Ives will be remembered for his long standing business in Vineland; Shaud's Used Auto's in which he was owner and operator for over 60 years. He loved cars and was a collector of antiques cars over the years. He also was a member of the Nostalgia Knights Car Club. He also served in the Army National Guard from 1957 to 1960, and then finished his obligation with the United States Army Reserve.

Ives is survived by: his wife, Molly; son, Darrin Shaud and his wife Monica; daughter, Sherri Carman; brother, David Shaud; sisters, JoAnn Hunt and her husband Ed, Marie Marini and her husband Jim, and Madeline Andrews; grandchildren, Damian Shaud, Cheyanne Shaud, Skylar Carman, and Izabella Carman. He was pre-deceased by a son, Ives W. Shaud III.

As per Ives wishes, services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions can be sent to: South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter, 1244 N. Delsea Dr., Vineland, NJ 08360 and written condolences can be sent to: [email protected] or visit our web site at: www.rocapshannon.com or SNJToday.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Feb. 27, 2019
