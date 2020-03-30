|
|
Izaiah Jones
Izaiah Jones, lovingly called "Zaza", "Zay Zay", age 18, passed away peacefully, after battling brain cancer for a number of years, at home surrounded by his loving family. Izaiah was born on March 14, 2002 and went to forever rest in the arms of the Lord and be with his mom, Elizabeth Mendez Jones on March 23, 2020.
Izaiah loved baseball. He always said he would one day be a catcher for the NY Yankees. He was a part of the South Vineland Little League since he was young. He received many certificates and awards during his time playing baseball. His baseball team-mates, parents, coaches, and different teams were his baseball family. He grew up loving the game of baseball and being extremely good at it. He would have continued to play in his High School years had it not been for his cancer diagnosis.
Izaiah also loved to eat, he was definitely a foodie. He touched many lives, so much so, that the owners Ryan and Kevin of Outlaws Burger and Creamery named a burger after him "The Champ" and will donate towards cancer research for every "Champ" purchase. They will also be launching The Outlaw Dream Foundation to help children overcome the impossible. His other passion, as many people know, is collecting Jordan's. He was a Sneaker Head as he was often called. He kept an extensive collection which he left with specific instructions and in the care of his beloved brother, Timothy R. Jones, Jr.
Izaiah was a young person that lit up any room he entered. He was an intelligent, kind, caring, and loving young man, who touched the lives of anyone that he crossed paths with. He had an infectious smile that made everyone gravitate towards him. His tenacity, his drive, and his faith to continue fighting made him a true warrior. He kept the faith and kept pressing forward. He's accomplished many goals in his short time here on earth. He always had a positive outlook even when things were stacked up against him. He left a legacy of himself with everyone who knew him.
Izaiah had the privilege of having his Vineland High School 2020 Graduation early due to his health condition. He graduated with Honors having a 4.2 GPA. He was accepted into over 10 Universities while battling this disease. Prior to his passing the 2020 Senior Class had established the Izaiah Jones Merit Scholarship in honor of him; to be presented to a graduating senior who met the requirements set forth by the family.
Izaiah attended New Beginnings Church in Glassboro with Pastors Martin and Carmen Valentin.
Due to restrictions imposed by the Governor of NJ, we will not be holding a Funeral Service at this time. Once restrictions are lifted, we will organize a Memorial Service in his honor. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Nemours Fund for Children's Health. Arrangements are by DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020