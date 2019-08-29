Services
McNally & Watson Funeral & Cremation Service
304 Church Street
Clinton, MA 01510
(978) 365-3144
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McNally & Watson Funeral & Cremation Service
304 Church Street
Clinton, MA 01510
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
McNally & Watson Funeral & Cremation Service
304 Church Street
Clinton, MA 01510
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for J. Hulswit
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

J. Lynn (Hruza) Hulswit

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
J. Lynn (Hruza) Hulswit Obituary
J. Lynn (Hruza) Hulswit

Bolton, MA - J. Lynn (Hruza) Hulswit, 66, died Thursday, August 15, 2019, in UMass Medical Center, Worcester, after a brief illness.

She leaves her husband of 37 years, Christopher L. Hulswit; her father, John C. Hruza, of Millville, NJ; three siblings: Noel Brunner of Millville, NJ, Jean Michelle Hruza of Jensen Beach, FL, and Steven Hruza of Montana; her mother-in-law, Sonya Hulswit of Easthampton, MA; a dear sister-in-law, Cornelia Klimczack and her husband, David, of Deerfield, MA, and their children, Holly Toulopsis and Evan Klimczack, with whom she was very close.

Lynn was born and raised in Millville, NJ, daughter of the late Jean E. (Sanders) Hruza, and was a graduate of Sandford Academy. A resident of Bolton since 1990, she was a former longtime resident of Concord.

For many years, Lynn worked as a Medical Records Clerk at Emerson Hospital, Concord.

A true animal lover, she enjoyed sailing her catamaran, and following Formula 1 racing.

Lynn's relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours at the McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., Clinton, on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. A memorial service will be held in the funeral home on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 3:00 p.m.
Published in The Daily Journal on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of J.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McNally & Watson Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now