Jabril Tarion Butler
Vineland - Jabril Tarion Butler, 3, of Vineland, New Jersey passed away on September 4, 2020 in his home after his life-long battle with complications due to multiple severe disabilities from birth located in Vineland, New Jersey.
Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home located at 2755 South Lincoln Ave in Vineland, NJ 08360 from 10am to 12pm. Jabril's Celebration of Life will follow at the Buena Vista Campgrounds located at 775 Harding Hwy in Buena, NJ 08310 from 12:30pm to 3pm. The community is all invited to celebrate his life. Please wear your masks.
Jabril was born in Camden, NJ to Tiffany Parker and Gerald Butler on November 15, 2016. Not only was Jabril a fighter and a warrior, he touched so many people in the short time he lived on this planet. Getting through normal surgeries didn't deter him from shining his beautiful smile and lighting up every space he touched.
When he was born, doctors told his parents, Jabril had a 1% chance of survival. His parents have been blessed to have him fight every day for 3 years to share space and time with his family. Family and friends close to Jabril all share the same sentiment - every single moment spent with Jabril was an absolute gift.
Jabril's life line was watching and enjoying Paw Patrol every waking minute. His parents believe the show helped him get through the tough times he had fighting through his ailments. He was an avid fan of Marshall the Fire Dog who was his favorite.
We honor him in his passing as we did in life, with all the love, strength and compassion he brought out of every person his life touched.
Jabril is now resting in the wings of his grandfather, Gerald Wayne Sr. and his grandmother Joan Bailey.
Jabril is survived by his mother, Tiffany Parker; his father, Gerald Butler; his siblings, Speciall Worthy, Daishon Worthy, Ernest Alexander III, Ryzir White, Geryah Butler and Gerald Butler Jr; his aunts, Chivonne Hitchens, Diandra Parker, Taryn Johnson, Tracey Bailey, Michelle Bailey and Shantel Butler; his uncles, Karon Evans, Terren Hitchens, Willie Johnson, Anthony Bailey and Dorian Butler. He is also survived by an extensive support system of family and friends, too many to list. The family appreciates all the love and time, each person put into Jabril.
The family of Parker and Butler wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all the amazing staff at Dupont Children's Hospital in Wilmington, DE and Cooper Medical Center in Camden, NJ. The staff and supports we received for Jabril was always warm and exceptional. You all truly helped my son have the best chance at living his best and fullest life. You are appreciated and loved.
