|
|
Jacalyn (Zagari) Mathis
North Wildwood - Jacalyn A. (Zagari) Mathis, 67, of North Wildwood passed away on September 25th surrounded by her sisters and best friend Terry. Jackie was born on May 6, 1952. She was the daughter of the late Joseph N. And Eleanor Ann (Stopper) Zagari and was the wife of the late Ronald Mathis. She was stepmother to Alisa Wisner (Chris) and Jennifer Laban (Michael). Survivors also include sisters Linda Kaminskas, Sandra Forosisky (Gary); cousin/sister Donna Cedermark (Bill); nieces and nephews, Kristen Kaminskas (Derek Webster), Dr. Garett Forosisky (Ashley), Evan Forosisky (Samantha), Michelle Rossetti (Frank), Kristen Laws (Tony), Carly Saul (Mike), Corey Cedermark; great nephews Gavin, Grayson, Noah, Bryce, Joey, and great nieces Emersyn, Everly, Stella and Noa. Jackie was a graduate of Vineland High School Class of 1970. She attended Seton Hall and Stockton University with a degree in Social Work. Jacalyn was employed by the Cumberland County Board of Social Services. She was a dedicated social worker and retired after 34 years of service as Deputy Director. Jackie dedicated her life to the assistance of others. She was an advocate for the homeless writing grants to provide them services and volunteering a homeless hotline that brought her out many times in the night to find them housing. She was guardian to her disabled Aunt Gina Zagari providing her with much comfort and love and assisted with the care of her husband's elderly aunts. Jackie was the go to person who would always help family and friends with her guidance. She was the family cook at holiday dinners using the same recipes that passed down to her from her grandmother. She was adored by her nieces and nephews and will be sorely missed by her sisters and many friends. A church visitation will be held on Monday morning from 9am to 10:15am followed by a funeral mass at 10:30 am from Divine Mercy Parish, 23 West Chestnut Avenue, Vineland. Entombment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations in memory of Jacalyn be made to: , 501 Saint Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal on Sept. 27, 2019