Jack A. Wise
Millville - Jack A. Wise, 55, of Millville, passed away peacefully at home surrounded with loving family members. Jack was born in Millville.
He had worked at Shammy Shine Car Wash in Millville for many years.
Jack enjoyed fishing and crabbing, but his true passion was family outings, barbecuing and swimming in the backyard pool.
Jack is survived by his girlfriend: Dorothy Goldsmid; 3 sons: Jack Wilscot, Jack Wise-Whilden and Matthew; daughter: Kimberly Wise-Whilden; 1 granddaughter: Katrina; father: Harvey Wise.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Written condolences may be sent to: [email protected] or visit our web at: www.rocapshannon.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3, 2020