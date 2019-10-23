|
|
Jack and Delores (Dee) Reilly
Deptford - Jack Reilly 76, and Delores "Dee" (Evans) Reilly 77, partners for over 25 years, of Deptford, NJ passed away within days of each other. Jack passed away on August 30 after a brief illness and Dee on September 5, after a courageous two-year battle with cancer, each with family and loved ones by their sides. Both were born and raised in Vineland, NJ; Jack attended Sacred Heart High School, Dee attended Vineland High School.
They were preceded in death by Jack's parents, Joseph and Frances Reilly, and Dee's parents, Joseph and Angela (Rose) Stampa; Dee's sister, Joanne, as well as Dee's first husband, Robert Evans.
Jack is survived by his brothers, Joe (Susan) of Los Angeles, CA; Jim (Ann) of Edison, NJ; Patrick (his "twin") (Charlotte) of Charlotte, NC and his sisters, Catherine (Ed) Jakubowicz of Levittown, PA, and Elizabeth Ann Benson (Rich) of Sewell, NJ. In addition, Jack is survived by his sons, John (Cathy) Trinh of Universal City, TX, and his son, John (Nicola) of Sterling, VA. Dee is survived by her son, Rob (Tiffany) Evans of Petersburg, NJ, and her daughter, Alisa (Paul) Theveny of Media, PA, and 8 grandchildren. They are additionally survived by many nephews and nieces and a multitude of very good friends.
After serving his country in the United States Air Force in Vietnam, Jack had a long and event-filled career in broadcasting in the Philadelphia area, with WCAU and KYW. His investigative reporting and late night talk shows will be remembered both within and outside his family, and his wit, as well as his deep baritone voice were appreciated whenever and wherever he chose to expound (not infrequently).
Dee worked in the accounting office at Progresso Foods in Vineland for more than 30 years. She worked with a wonderful group of people with whom she remained close long after she retired. Dee loved cooking and was especially fond of hosting family meals for the holidays. She also enjoyed her mani/pedis with her granddaughters.
Jack and Dee were both retired and enjoyed traveling. Jack was an avid golfer, particularly proud (and never failed to remind us) of his 3 holes-in-one in one summer; Dee loved to find interesting craft stores or restaurants serving unique cuisines. 'Saint Dee", as she was dubbed by the family, could not have done more for Jack; as he claimed, she will now be elevated from "Saint" to "Angel"! They will remain happy together beyond the lives they enjoyed and shared while with us.
A celebration of their lives will be held at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland, NJ on Sunday, October 27 from 11am to 12:30pm. Join us with your words, and your memories but not your flowers. Instead, donations may be made to woundedwarriorproject.org or to the () in their names. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019