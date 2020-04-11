|
Jack B. Stowman
Heislerville - Jack B. Stowman 93, of Heislerville died Thursday April 9, 2020 at Inspira Hospital, Vineland, NJ. Among many other things, he was a Retired Educator, and a World War II Navy Veteran. Jack was born local in Maurice River Township on June 26, 1926; the son of the late H. Bennett and Adda Lee Stowman. He graduated young from Millville High School and immediately signed up for the U.S. Navy in June 1944. He served on the Destroyer Miles C. Fox in the Pacific Theatre as FCO 3rd class in the "then secret" radar technology. He was part of the invasion fleet headed toward Japan; only to be stopped by the dropping of the atom bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Pop always said "it was a horrible thing; but by using the weapon, President Truman at the time saved millions of both American and Japanese live". After naval discharge in 1946, Jack went to Rutgers University and graduated in 1950 with a BS Degree; Agriculture was his major. He later went on for his Masters at Rutgers, while working.
Jack married Alda Thompson in June 1950. He was hired by Swedesboro High School that summer as their Agriculture Teacher; combined with the Veterans "On the Farm" program. He went on in Swedesboro High, teaching Ag and Auto-mechanics; among other skills, and moved into the brand new Kingsway Regional H.S. in 1963; adding "Bus Maintenance" and other functions to his duties as an educator. Back at that time, before all the modern "special educational" programs he would help many students who were struggling with standard curriculum; to excel in areas that gave them great opportunity in life. Dad was "Pre VOTEC" before it became the norm. Jack retired from Kingsway in June 1981; and moved back from Swedesboro to Heislerville.
Jack and Alda attended both Swedesboro and Heislerville Mothodist churches; as well as South Seaville Camp Meeting when in summer sessions. Jack was active in the Heislerville church in many functions.
During his long life, Jack loved: cars; duck hunting; fishing; teaching; road trips with family; playing hourseshoes at Pinebrook; and "helping other people". Jack had Christ as his Savior and recently longed to be taken home to be with Jesus and see his wife again.
Jack is survived by son Ben (Connie); 5 grandchildren, Ben Jr., (Debbie), Yvonne Leatherwood, Ian, Isaac (Debra), and Rachael Wojcik (Phil); and 5 great grandchildren, Tai, Jessica, Cael, Riley, and Noah.
Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations may be made to the Heisler Memorial U.M.C. P.O. Box 227 Heislerville, NJ 08324.
Published in The Daily Journal from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2020