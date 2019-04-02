|
Jack M. Bondi Sr.
Hopewell Township - Jack M. Bondi Sr., of Hopewell Twp., passed away on Saturday morning March 30, 2019 in Inspira Medical Center, Vineland where he had been a patient for the past few weeks. He was 77 years old.
Born in Bridgeton, he was the son of the late Morris M. and Kathryn McGinnus Bondi, and the husband of the late Carol A. Bondi, who passed in January of this year. Jack and Carol had been long time residents until the closing of Owens Illinois, when they moved and lived in Syracuse, NY for thirteen years, until they returned to live in Millville in 2001. The past three years, Jack had resided in the Cumberland Manor.
Jack worked at Owens Illinois as a mechanic. He was a proud veteran, serving in the United States Army. He and his late wife were members of The Parish of The Holy Cross Immaculate Conception Church in Bridgeton and he was also a former member of the Knights of Columbus. Jack enjoyed rabbit and deer hunting, and he especially loved fishing and watching sports. He occasionally enjoyed a cold beer every now and then. Jack and Carol worked hard throughout life, to provide the best education for their only son Jack Jr. and they were proud of his accomplishments as a doctor.
Surviving him is his son Dr. Jack M. Bondi Jr. of Voorhees, his loving granddaughters Lauren Bondi and Katelyn Bondi, brothers-in-law Alfred "Moe" Mossbrooks and his wife Jill of Hopewell Twp., Robert "Bobby" Mossbrooks and wife Eileen of Millville, James Crilley of Upper Deerfield Twp., mother-in-law Millie Mossbrooks of Millville, his two special nephews Max and Philip Mossbrooks, and several other nieces, nephews, and various relatives.
Besides his parents and wife Carol, he was predeceased by a sister Mary Lynn Crilley, and his father-in-law Alfred Mossbrooks Jr.
Relatives and friends may call on Wednesday morning April 3, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the SRAY-WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 62 Landis Ave. at Carll's Corner, Upper Deerfield Twp. A service will follow the visitation at noon, and the interment with military honors will be in Overlook Cemetery Bridgeton. Written condolences and expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting the funeral home website at www.sraywebsterfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Apr. 2, 2019