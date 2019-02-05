Services
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
Jacklyn Gallo
Jacklyn A. Gallo

Jacklyn A. Gallo

Jacklyn A. Gallo Obituary
Jacklyn A. Gallo

Millville - Jacklyn A. Gallo (nee Murphy), 38, of Millville, NJ passed away early Wednesday morning January 23, 2019 in the Inspira Medical Center, Vineland, NJ after an extended illness. Jackie was born in Bridgeton, raised in Leesburg and remained a lifelong area resident.

She is survived by her husband; George T. Gallo, 3 Children; Chyenne, Desiree & George Jackson Murphy, 4 Grandchildren; Adrianna, Little Jay, Jimmy & Jadin

Parents; Jack & Kathy Murphy, 2 brothers; James & Michael Murphy, Father in-law; Dominic Gallo as well as several nieces & nephews

Funeral services will be private and under the direction of the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland, NJ. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal on Feb. 5, 2019
