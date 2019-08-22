|
Jaclyn Phillips
Newfield - Jaclyn Phillips, 69 of Newfield departed this life on August 10, 2019 in Inspira Medical Center, Vineland. She was born in Vineland to Rena (West) and Henry Robinson Jr. She was a lifetime resident of the area.
She was formerly employed as a Packer for Gerresheimer Glass, Vineland.
She was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church, Vineland where she was an Usher and in Youth Ministry.
She was predeceased by her sister Maxine Flitcraft.
She is survived by her sons, Joseph Jr. and Enjrhayl Phillips; daughter, Dawn R. McCarter; 5 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; brother, Henry Robinson, III; sisters, Dee Dee Robinson and Lois Habersham; and a host of family and friends.
Service will be 11am Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Shiloh Baptist Church, 1837 NE Blvd Vineland; viewing 9am-11am.
Published in The Daily Journal on Aug. 22, 2019