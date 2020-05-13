|
Jacqueline Denise Timmons
Upper Deerfield - Jacquline Denise Timmons, of Upper Deerfield NJ, age 47, passed away May 8, 2020 after her courageous battle with Stage 4 breast cancer. Jackie, as she was affectionately called by family and friends, was born in Bridgeton New Jersey and Graduated from Bridgeton High school in 1990. Jackie married her high school sweetheart, Romane on April 10, 1994. Romane joined the Air Force and during the next 21 years they traveled the world. Jackie was employed for 10 years by the US Air Force Child Care Services as a child care provider. She was also a certified pharmacy technician. Jackie will be remembered as someone that bought sunshine into every persons life that she met, by a smile, hug and a prayer. Jackie's legacy will live on in the memories of those that were fortunate enough to be in her presence. Jacqueline is survived by her loving husband and soulmate of 21 years, Romane, her 2 children who she would lovingly say were her greatest accomplishments, daughter,Shania (Jordan) Lewis and son Myles. Mother, Leone (Scotty) Holley, Sisters, Danna and Jennifer Bailey ,Father in Law, Jimmy Kapers, Sisters in Law, Cheara Timmons and Tiffney Woods, Brother in laws, Kenyatta Timmons, Donald Mosley, Richard Hicks and Jimitric Kapers. She will also be lovingly missed by a host of aunts, uncles,nieces,nephews, cousins , and friends. She was predeceased by her father Abdee McNair and grandmother Elnora Stephenson. Due to Covid-19 restrictions funeral services will be private. Edwards Funeral home will render services.
Published in The Daily Journal from May 13 to May 14, 2020