Jacqueline Grounds
Minotola - Jacqueline Grounds, 66, of Minotola, passed away at home unexpectedly on Saturday, March 2, 2019.
Ms. Grounds was born in Lebanon County, Pa. She was retired as a RN serving in several S. Jersey hospitals, most notably Kessler Memorial Hospital in Hammonton, NJ.
She was very fond of cats and dogs, and had many pets over the years.
Ms. Grounds is survived by 2 cousins; Helen Robinson, Joyce Tilka and their extended families.
Services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations may be to the S. Jersey Regional Animal Shelter, 1244 N. Delsea Drive, Vineland, NJ 08360. Written condolences may be sent to: [email protected], www.rocapshannon.com or snjtoday.com
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 5, 2019