Jacqueline J. Oldfield
Corydon, IN - Jacqueline June Oldfield, 73, Corydon, formerly of Millville, N.J., died Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Louisville.
Born May 23, 1945, in Washington, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Mary LaFerriere and Richard Oldfield.
She attended schools in Millville, N.J., worked at Digital Corp. in New Hampshire, moved to Indiana after retirement and was a member of First Capital Christian Church in Corydon.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Gandy.
Survivors include two sons, Jimmie Phrampus Jr. (Gennie) and Doug Phrampus (Denise); seven grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, two sisters, Rickie Slack (David) and Penny King; a brother, William Oldfield and two nieces.
A memorial service was held privately in Corydon IN.
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 30, 2019