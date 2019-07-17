|
Jacqueline L. Fletcher
Vineland - Jacqueline L. Fletcher, 81, of Vineland passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at her home.
Born in Charleston, WV to the late John Lucas and Margaret Young Lucas, she was the wife of the late Norman H. Fletcher. Jacqueline had been a resident of Vineland since April 2004 and prior to that she had lived in Woodruff and Port Charlotte, FL.
Jacqueline was a homemaker who took great care in attending to the needs of her family. In her free time, she enjoyed crafting and decorating her lovely home.
She is survived by; her daughter, Cynthia Marie Williams of Hopewell Twp.; a brother, Ronald Lucas of Upper Deerfield Twp.; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Besides her husband, Norman, she was preceded in death by; a daughter, Nancy Fletcher and a sister, Hilda Lucas.
Funeral services will be held at the PADGETT FUNERAL HOME, 1107 State Highway 77, Upper Deerfield Twp. on Thursday, July 18th at 11 AM. Interment will take place at Fernwood Memorial Park in Hopewell Twp. Friends will be received at the funeral home from 10 AM to 11 AM prior to the services. Written condolences can be sent to the family through the funeral home website at www.padgettfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on July 17, 2019