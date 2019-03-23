|
Jacqueline Vassallo
Buena Borough - Jacqueline Antonette (Abriola) Vassallo, 71, of Buena Borough, NJ, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 20th in the comfort of her home. She was born the second child to the late John and Carrie Abriola. A graduate of Vineland High School, she resided her entire life in the Buena Borough area. She was known by many as "Aunt Jackie" for the childcare business she ran for over 30 years which was inspired by her love for children. She enjoyed celebrating life over a good meal and laugh in a restaurant with her family and friends. The beauty and peacefulness of the shore, and in particular Sea Isle City, had a special place in her heart and is where you could find her on weekends. She expressed her love for people by comforting them with her great cooking and in particular her Christmas cookies. A devoted Catholic, Jacqueline was a parishioner of Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Parish, Newfield, NJ and St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Sea Isle City, NJ. Jacqueline is loving survived by her husband, Earl Vassallo of 50 years; son Brian Vassallo; daughter in law Michelle Vassallo; grandchildren Camden, Christopher, and Alexander Vassallo, who she loved dearly, and sisters Jean Pacitto (Dominic Pacitto) and Patricia Huffman (Timothy Huffman), and sister in laws Anita Abba (James Abba) and Gloria Vassallo (Robert Vassallo, deceased) and many nieces, nephews and God children. She is predeceased by her parents John Abriola and Carrie Abriola. A church visitation will be held on Tuesday from 9am to 12pm followed by a funeral mass at 12:15 pm from Our Lady Of The Blessed Sacrament - Church Of St. Michael, 504 West Avenue, Minotola. Interment will follow in Our Lady Of Victories Cemetery, Landisville. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jacqueline may be made to: Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Parish, 104 Catawba Ave, Newfield, NJ 08344-9512 or The Scleroderma Foundation, SFDV 385 Kings Hwy, North, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034, scleroderma.org. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2019