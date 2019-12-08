Services
Christy Funeral Home
11 W. Broad St.
Millville, NJ 08332
(856) 825-0314
Jacquelyn Sandra Whilden Obituary
Millville - Jacquelyn Sandra (Hunter) Whilden, age 65 of Millville, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Cooper University Health Care, Camden from complications with breast cancer.

Born in Philadelphia, PA to the late John and Doris (Flanagan) Hunter, she grew up in Millville, and graduated from Millville High School. She received her Associates Degree from Cumberland County College, and she was a member of Phi Theta Kappa Fraternity.

For 20 years, Jacquelyn worked as a Claims Clerk for Prudential AARP in Millville until the company closed. For the past 19 years, she was still currently working as the Administrative Assistant to the Dean of Business Education and Behavioral Sciences of Rowan College of South Jersey Cumberland Campus.

Spending time in Wildwood and walking on the beach were a few of Jacquelyn's favorite things to do. She also loved playing the piano, seeing and attending many styles of performing arts, and being a proud supporter of Wheaton Arts.

Jacquelyn will be sadly missed by her loving husband of 44 years, Wayne; her children, Stephen Whilden Sr. and wife Tarah of Carneys Point, and Christen Morales and husband Emanuel of Millville; and six grandchildren, Lili, Reagan, Victor, Stephen Jr., Lucas and Gabriela. She was predeceased by her sister Anita Hambleton.

A Memorial Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019 in the Christy Funeral Home, 11 W. Broad Street, Millville. Family and friends will be received on Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the Susan G. Komen 3-Day, PO Box 660843, Dallas, TX 75266 or ww5.komen.org.

Memories and expressions of sympathy for Jacquelyn Whilden may be shared on the Obituary Tribute Wall at www.christyfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019
