Jaime Cruz- Ruiz Obituary
Vineland - Jaime Alejandro Cruz Ruiz ("el gato"), 52, passed away December 3, 2018. He was born on January 18, 1968 to the late, Cayetano Cruz and Magdalena Ruiz. He was employed for James E. Conner plumbing in Blackwood, NJ for three years. He was an avid soccer player, a Cruz azul fanatic, and enjoyed watching football. He is survived by his daughter Ana Cruz and stepson Jhonatan Lopez; brothers, Rogelio, Sergio, and Manuel; sisters, Georgina, Ana, Silvia, and Jacinta and loved fondly by his family and friends. A funeral home service will be held on Sunday from 5pm followed by a visitation from 6pm to 8pm from Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland. Final disposition will be private at the convenience of the family. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -