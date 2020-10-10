1/1
Jaime Luis Perez
Jaime Luis Perez

Jaime Luis Perez, age 53, passed away on October 6, 2020, surrounded by his wife and children at Cooper hospital.

He was born on December 2, 1966, in Utuado, Puerto Rico, to the late Gladys Carreras and Efrain Perez. He is survived by his wife of 30 years Lourdes Lugo, kids JimmyLee, JennyLis and Jaime Lee, sisters Noemi Perez, Ada Perez, Cuca Perez, Alice Perez and Minerva Perez and brother Efrain (Papo) Perez, father-in-law Carlos Lugo and many uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He is predeceased by his mother Gladys Carreras and father Efrain Perez, mother-in-law Clarita Lugo, aunts Iris, Mayra and Irma, uncles Julio Lugo, Edwin, Moises and Tite Carreras

Jaime worked for Rich's for 13 years and Vineland Development Center for 15 years. He had a love for cars, freestyle music, striped shirts, and was known to always talk to you, no matter who you were. Jaime was a man that welcomed all, and no matter where he was, or who he was with, he made sure they had something to talk about.

The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 14th at 11:00 am at the Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, 1024 E. Landis Ave. Vineland. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. Family and friends may gather on Tuesday evening from 6:00-8:00 pm and again on Wednesday from 10:00-11:00 am, prior to the service.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.wbfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are in the care of Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, Vineland.




Published in The Daily Journal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
