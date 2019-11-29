Services
Hoffman Funeral Homes
643 Main Street
Leesburg, NJ 08327
(856) 785-1100
Viewing
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hoffman Funeral Homes
643 Main Street
Leesburg, NJ 08327
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Hoffman Funeral Homes
643 Main Street
Leesburg, NJ 08327
Leesburg - James A. Bradford 89, of Leesburg died Wednesday evening November 27, 2019 at Bishop McCarthy Residence in Vineland. Born in Mauricetown, he was the son of the late Earl and Laura Magee Bradford. He was formerly of Port Norris and resided in Leesburg most of his life.

James was a truck driver for Port Norris Express and retired from Foundry Service. He traveled around the country as an Evangelist with his ministry Last Days Crusade. He was a member of the Living Waters Fellowship/Haleyville Church of God.

Surviving are his sons, James Bradford, Jr. and his wife Bonnie and Robert Bradford and his wife Laura, 4 grandchildren, James III and his wife Donna, Steven, Andrew, and Michael and his wife Amanda, and 7 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at the Hoffman Funeral Homes 643 Main Street Leesburg on Wednesday December 4, 2019 at 11:00 AM with his grandson Rev. James Bradford, III officiating. Interment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Millville, NJ. A viewing will be held Wednesday from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM.

Published in The Daily Journal from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019
