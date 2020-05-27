|
|
James Alfred Gribble, Sr.
Vineland - James Alfred Gribble, Sr., 82, of Vineland was called home to be with the Lord on Monday, May 25th 2020. After a brief illness, he passed away at Cooper Medical Center. Jim was born on January 12, 1938 in Philadelphia, PA.
After spending the first few years of his live in Vineland, Jim and his family resided in several states throughout the country because of his father's military career. The family returned to Vineland when he was 7 years old and he spent the remainder of his life here. He graduated from Vineland High School Class of 1957 and was a member of the Army National Guard. He also joined the reserves and, in 1961, was called to active duty for the Berlin Crisis. He held the rank of SP5 in the Army USAR QMC department. He earned the Commemoration of the 50th Anniversary Medal of the Vietnam War.
Jim adored dirt bike racing and was known for winning many scrambles and enduros. In 1969, Jim won the Blue Grey Championship for racing held in Virginia. He enjoyed poker runs and turkey shoots with his children as well as his crumb cake. He collected guns and took pleasure in hunting with family and friends. His favorite hobby was attending antique car shows with his 48 Plymouth Coupe.
He was a kind and loving father, grandfather, brother and uncle. His smile was contagious and he would drop everything to help someone who needed it. He loved giving people nicknames, telling jokes and horsing around with those he loved the most.
After high school, Jim worked as a service manager for Vertolli Pontiac. He owned/operated Jim's Cycle Center where he sold Bultaco motorcycles. He later owned a towing company and car repair shop. Prior to retirement age, Jim purchased a tractor trailer and drove for Kerr Pipe. For the last several years and right up until his passing, Jim continued to keep himself busy towing for Rulyn's Garage in Rosenhayn. When he wasn't working, he could be found working on cars or some project in his home or garage. He was a member of the Lucky Roamers Motorcycle Club, the Mopar Car Club and attended monthly breakfast gatherings with his car buddies and high school classmates.
He is predeceased by his parents, Alfred James Gribble and Julia Elizabeth Gribble (McLaughlin); grandson, Kevin J. McCarthy; brother, Robert L. Gribble and lifelong best friend, Bob Simpson.
Jim is survived by his wife of 61 years, O. Ann Gribble (Coffin); daughter, Judith A. Gribble; son, James A. Gribble, Jr.; daughter, Jill A. Newcomb (Dennis); 6 grandchildren, Brian Saxton (Jamie), John Saxton, Jessica Benevento Tucker (William), Denny Newcomb, Danica Newcomb and Alannah Gribble; 4 great grandchildren, Gianna Hennessey, Chloe Saxton, Landyn and Paisley Tucker; brother and sister-in-law, Gerald T. and Nancy Gribble and sisters-in-law, Linda Gribble and Joan Campagna. Lastly, he is survived by special niece and nephews, Lisa Marie Russo, Jerry and Scott Gribble and family friend, Margaret Lopez.
Funeral services and burial will be private for family only at the Cumberland Co. Veterans Cemetery, Trench Road, Bridgeton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Funny Farm Rescue (animal shelter)6908 Railroad Blvd. Mays Landing, NJ 08330. Arrangements are by DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from May 27 to May 28, 2020