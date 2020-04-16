|
|
James "Jim" Allen
Pittsgrove - Allen, James "Jim", 64, of Pittsgrove NJ passed away peacefully on April 10, 2020 at home. Jim is now in the loving embrace of his daughter, mother and brother. He was born on October 30, 1955 and spent most of his life in Vineland and graduated from Vineland High School.
Jim enjoyed watching his Pittsburgh Steelers, old SciFi movies and sitting around the pit fire telling his stories. But what he enjoyed most was spending time with his grandson, Jayden and watching him play sports.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Courtney Allen; mother, Delorse "Jean" Housler and brother, David Allen.
He is survived by his siblings, Robert (Linda) Allen of Philadelphia, Joseph (Michele) Allen Jr. of Groton Ct, Susan Allen of Pittsgrove, Nancy Rooney of Hammonton and Kevin (Julie) Allen Sr of Vineland; grandson, Jayden Allen of Vineland and granddaughter, Hannah and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020