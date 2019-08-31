Services
Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home - Millville
24 North Second Street
Millville, NJ 08332
(856) 825-0781
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home - Millville
24 North Second Street
Millville, NJ 08332
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home - Millville
24 North Second Street
Millville, NJ 08332
View Map
Resources
James C. Hollingshead Jr. Obituary
James C. Hollingshead, Jr.

Millville - James C. Hollingshead, Jr., 76, of Millville, passed away at the Millville Center Genesis after an extended illness on August 27, 2019. Born in Millville Jim was a lifelong resident of Millville.

Prior to retirement, Jim was a security officer for Wheaton Industries.

Jim enjoyed working with horses, and for many years was well regarded as a trainer for several different horses. He also was associated with the boy scouts, serving as an assistant scout master for Troop 4 of First Methodist Church. Jim enjoyed playing golf and visiting the Atlantic City casinos. He also was an avid Eagles and Phillies fan.

Jim is survived by a son: Scott Bryant; daughter: Brandy Bryant; brother: Robert "Bob" Hollingshead; and 2 grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 11 AM in the Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home, where friends may call from 10 AM in the funeral home. Burial to follow in Greenwood Memorial Park. Written condolences may be sent to: [email protected] or visit our web at: www.rocapshannon.com
Published in The Daily Journal on Aug. 31, 2019
Remember
