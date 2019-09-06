Services
James Collinge Jr. Obituary
James Collinge Jr

Millville -

Born in Vineland to the late James R. Sr. and Naomi (Mulholland) Collinge, he was raised in Vineland before moving to Millville in 1980. Jim was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He worked in construction for many years with Stanker and Galetto and later through the carpenter's union. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed reading.

Jim is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Diane Collinge of Millville and by his 2 daughters, Kathy Collinge and Nina Vivirito, both of Vineland.

By Jim's request, funeral services are private. To share condolences with the family please visit www.wbfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are in the care of Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, Vineland.
Published in The Daily Journal on Sept. 6, 2019
