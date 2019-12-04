|
|
James D. "Jim" Causey
Millville - James D. "Jim" Causey, 83 of Millville, went to be with the Lord on Sunday (12/1/2019) after an extended illness. Born in Camden, NJ, Jim had lived in the Millville area for the last year.
Jim was a proud United States Army Veteran, serving during the Korean Conflict. Prior to retirement, Jim was a roofer, and worked as a sub-contractor for various construction companies in and around the Camden area. Jim was a member of the Restoration House Church, and enjoyed attending the church services and other church activities. He also enjoyed reading, and listening to country music.
He is survived by: wife, Arlene; sons, Russell Edward Wildman (Antoinette); daughters Michelle Causey, Donna Stanton, Arlene Wildman, Dawn Chandler (Roger), Barbara McCalop (Keith); brother, Eugene Causey; 30 grandchildren, and 45 great grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday (12/8/2019) at 6pm at the Restoration House Church. Relatives and friends will be received at the church on Sunday from 5pm until 6pm. Burial will be private. Written condolences can be sent to: [email protected] or visit our web site at: www.rocapshannon.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019