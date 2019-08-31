|
James Eager
Buena Vista Township - Eager, James,-92 of Buena Vista Township, passed away on August 29, 2019, after a brief period of declining health. Jim was born on December 10, 1926, to parents John Bradford "Brad" and Louise Eager (Mayer). He had one brother, John, who was two years older. They grew up in Morristown, NJ, on Mount Kembel Avenue. Their home was in front of the Spring Brook Country Club, next to Sweeney's Meat Market and up the street from the Mount Kembel Fire House. Jim played golf and ice hockey at Spring Brook, was a delivery boy for Sweeney's and a volunteer fireman, so were "Brad" and John. After his senior year in high school, Jim enlisted in the Army Air Force. He was in boot camp training at Fort Hood, Texas on the day World War Il ended. He was shipped over to Germany to help in the Berlin cleanup. Upon completion of his military service, he returned home and in October of 1948, married his high school sweetheart, Lillian Olan. He worked briefly for her father, Louis Olan, in his Morristown clock repair/jewelry shop. He then became a Prudential insurance agent. In 1955 he was transferred to Pru's Vineland office. Jim completed his Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU) certification and sold insurance for many years as an agent and a manager. James was an active member of the Millville American Legion Post #82 for decades. He became a mason of the Millville Shekiah Lodge, a shriner of the Trenton Crescent Temple and was admitted to the Royal Order of Jesters. In his younger years, he hunted deer but gave it up one day when he had a buck clear in his sights, but could no longer find it in his heart to pull the trigger. Jim enjoyed playing poker with the guys and couples' bridge with his wife, but his real passion was golf. He played many courses in various states. He frequented his local links, Latona in Buena, so often they made him a lifetime honorary member. After retiring Jim served as a good shepherd, transporting children back and forth between their homes and the in Philadelphia. Jim is predeceased by his wife of seventy years, Lillian, his brother John and a niece, Martha Malcolm. He leaves behind two daughters Linda Eager and Sharon Tirrell (Russell), two granddaughters Tracy and Allison Tirrell, sister-in-law Virginia Allen, two nephews and three nieces. The family would like to thank Holy Redeemer's Home Care staff and the personnel of Lincoln Speciality Care's Sub Acute Unit for their attentive care of James during his final days. As per his wishes, James will be cremated and his ashes will be mixed with Lillian's. A commemorative luncheon will be held in James' honor in the near future, on a date and at a location that have yet to be finalized.
Published in The Daily Journal on Aug. 31, 2019