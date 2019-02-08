Services
Natchez Trace Cemetery Funeral Home & Crematory
759 Hwy 51
Madison, MS 39110
(601) 898-8565
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Natchez Trace Cemetery Funeral Home & Crematory
759 Hwy 51
Madison, MS 39110
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Natchez Trace Cemetery Funeral Home & Crematory
759 Hwy 51
Madison, MS 39110
James F. Mayhew M.D.


1942 - 2019
James F. Mayhew M.D. Obituary
James F. Mayhew, MD

Jackson, MS - James F. Mayhew, MD, 76, went to be with the Lord February 4, 2019. James was born October 8, 1942, in Millville, New Jersey to parents Lester and Eleanor Mayhew.

He was a graduate of Juniata College and New Jersey College of Medicine and Dentistry. He was double-boarded in anesthesia and pediatrics and practiced most of his career in academic medicine as a pediatric anesthesiologist. He served as a Commander in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War at Bethesda Naval Hospital, Bethesda, Maryland. As a team member of Operation Smile, he participated in surgery for cleft lips and palates in children in China and Romania. James was a man of few words who when he spoke, people listened and benefited from his generous spirit.

He is survived by his wife, Ruth; children, Mark (Lisa) Mollie Brown (Don), Matthew (Erin), Katherine Kurtz (Paul) and 12 grandchildren.

A visitation for James will be held Friday, from 10:30am-12pm at Natchez Trace Funeral Home with a Memorial Service following at noon in the chapel.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Operation Smile, P O Box 5017, Hagerstown, MD 21741.
Published in The Daily Journal on Feb. 8, 2019
