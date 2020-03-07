|
James "Jim" H. Kendall
Vineland - James "Jim" H. Kendall, age 95 of Vineland, went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 6th, 2020 at Inspira Medical Center, Vineland, surrounded by his loving family.
Jim was born in Garrett, Pa. to the late Harvey and Etta (Shober) Kendall and he lived in Vineland most of his life. Jim was a proud US Army Veteran serving during WW2. He married the love of his life Viola V. Berkey in 1946 and after 62 years of marriage she sadly passed away in 2008.
Prior to his retirement, Jim was employed by Owens-Illinois Co. for 35 years. He was an avid ballroom dancer, gardener and car enthusiast. He loved to travel.
He was predeceased by his wife Viola, his son Rodney Kendall and his two brothers Gerald and Samuel Kendall.
Jim is survived by his 2 sons Gregory Kendall of Vineland and Douglas Kendall and his wife Jacki of Irvine, Calif. One daughter, Rhonda Kubiak and her husband Joe of Vineland. Also 3 grandchildren, Todd Kendall, Stephanie Kendall and Gena Mills and her husband John, along with two great-grandsons, Nicholas and Zachary Mills.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 14th, 2020 at 10:00 AM from the Redeemer Lutheran Church 2384 E. Landis Ave. Vineland with Rev. Heather Sugden officiating. Burial will follow in Siloam Cemetery, Vineland. Family and friends may gather in the CHURCH on Friday from 6:00-8:00 PM and again on Saturday from 9:00-10:00 AM prior to the service.
Donations in his memory may be sent to the Redeemer Lutheran Church 2384 E. Landis Ave. Vineland, NJ 08360. C/O Rodney Todd Kendall Memorial Fund.
Arrangements are by the WAINWRIGHT-BERNHARDT Funeral Home, Vineland.
Published in The Daily Journal from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2020