James Harrison Bailey
Mauricetown - James Harrison Bailey "Jim" 72, of Mauricetown died Wednesday September 4, 2019 in his home with his beloved wife and family by his side. Born February 23, 1947 in Millville, NJ he was the son of the late Elwood and Bertha Bailey (nee Ford) and the husband of Patricia A. Viola Bailey. He was a lifetime resident of Mauricetown.
He was a 1967 graduate of Millville Senior High School. Harrison proudly served his country in the US Army (1967-1969) and Vietnam. After the service he was a life-time truck driver starting with Gifford's and retiring with Foundry Service. He was a member of the Haleyville Methodist and Board of Trustees, Antique Truck Club of America, and 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment (Blackhorse). Harrison enjoyed his Kubota and his tractors and spending time with family and friends.
Surviving are his wife of 32 years, Patricia A. "Patty" Viola Bailey and beloved pet Aggie, brother, Elwood "Swampy" Bailey (Peg), sisters, Gloria Jean Vineyard, and Elaine Barber (Lou), brother-in-law Anthony Viola (Linda), sister-in-laws, Sara Koczur (Jerry) and Mary Ann Viola (Jimmy). Also, his nieces and nephews, Doug, Kim and Sam Beamer, Louis Barber (Stella), Claire Simmerman (Steven), Tracy Conlow (Drew), Stephanie Bailey, Lori Repici (DJ), Chris Castagnoli (Dawn) and great nieces and nephews who he loved as his own and like a father figure to them. His nieces & nephews were so privileged to grow up with such a terrific uncle and father figure. He was funny, he was supportive and he set a standard of what it meant to be a good man. So many happy memories of him. Thankful he is at peace, but he will be sorely missed. The family would like to extend a special thanks Dr Stella Barber (niece), Fox Chase and hospice caretakers from Bayada, especially to Kelli. Special thanks to Mauricetown Fire Company for being there in our time of need. He was predeceased by sister-in-law, Jennifer Viola Gesty.
Funeral services will be held at the Haleyville United Methodist Church 8722 Highland Street on Monday September 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Burial will be in Haleyville Cemetery. A viewing will be held at the church from 9:30 to 11:00 AM.
Memorial donations may be made to Haleyville United Methodist Church P.O. Box 13 Mauricetown, NJ 08329.
Published in The Daily Journal on Sept. 7, 2019