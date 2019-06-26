|
James Hill
Vineland - James "Jimmy" Alexander Hill, 71, son of James R. Hill and Joan Calabrese Hill, was born on March 25th, 1948 in Vineland, N.J. He was the eldest of four siblings and attended Vineland Public Schools. Jimmy received an honorable discharge for serving during the Vietnam War with the US Marine Corp from 1965 until 1967. He was an ardent sports fan throughout his life. He played basketball and baseball as a child, and was a fan of Philadelphia's professional sports teams -- the Eagles, Phillies, 76ers and Flyers -- following them devoutly through both winning and losing seasons. He was an umpire for Vineland's baseball leagues and announced basketball, baseball and softball games for Vineland High School alongside his brother, Dennis. He also enjoyed reading and learning about American History. Jimmy worked various jobs throughout his life, but he most notably spent his last 17 years of working as a security guard for Vineland Senior High School, where he offered guidance and friendship to many students who affectionately called him "Uncle Jimmy." He retired from work in March of 2013. After retirement, he spent time caring for his fellow Vietnam War veterans as a volunteer at the Veteran's Memorial Home in Vineland. He is the recipient of the Cumberland County Outstanding Community Achievement award and State of NJ. 25th Anniversary Commemorative Medal for his service in the Vietnam Conflict. After spending the last few years of his life with friends and family, Jimmy passed away peacefully on the afternoon of Saturday, June 1st, 2019, at the Spring Oak Assisted Living Community in Vineland. He is survived by a sister, Patricia Hill Bianco (husband, Justin) in Franklinville; a brother, John Hill; a sister-in-law, Lorraine Toffenetti Hill and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Joan Hill, and his brother, Dennis S. Hill. The family of James Hill wishes to extend their gratitude to the caregivers at the Spring Oak Sundown Memory Unit and of Bayada Hospice palliative care. A funeral home visitation will be held on Saturday from 10am to 11am followed by a memorial service at 11am from Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland. Inurnment will follow in Cumberland County Veterans Cemetery, Bridgeton. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Jimmy may be made to: Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market Street, Suite 102, Philadelphia, Pa. (www.alz.org/delval/donate) To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal from June 26 to June 27, 2019