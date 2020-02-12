|
|
James Joseph Caudill Jr., "Jimmy", 37 of Newfield, NJ, went to be with the Lord on February 7, 2020.
Jimmy was born in Philadelphia, PA to James Caudill Sr, and Marie (DeFeo) Caudill. He attended Delsea Regional High School and graduated in the Class of 2000.
Jimmy worked with his father, James Caudill Sr. for many years in the family business of excavation and most recently starting a business of sealcoating.
Jimmy loved animals and always had a four legged friend by his side. Jimmy had fun riding street bikes and four wheelers and spending time with his family and friends. Win or lose, he loved the 49ers and always will! Jimmy was a true jokester and made everyone laugh.
Jimmy is survived by his loving mother and father, James and Marie Caudill of Newfield, NJ; his loving sister, Lisa Caudill of Marlton, NJ; his loving girlfriend, Taneika Jones of Fairfax, VA, along with numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins who love and miss him so much.
Family and friends will be received on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 11am to 12:30pm with funeral services to follow at 12:30pm at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Burial will be private. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2020