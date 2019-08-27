Services
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
6:00 PM
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
7:00 PM
James Martin "Marty" Cook Jr.


1964 - 2019
James Martin "Marty" Cook Jr. Obituary
James Martin "Marty" Cook, Jr.

- - James Martin "Marty" Cook, Jr., 54, passed away unexpectedly on August 20, 2019 at the Inspira Medical Center. Born in Philadelphia, Pa., Marty was a lifelong Cumberland County resident. Marty served in the Army and was stationed in Virginia for his tour of duty.

Marty was a well known car salesman and manager for Quality Lincoln Mercury.

He enjoyed boating and sailing and was well regarded as a talented guitar player.

Marty is survived by his beloved daughters: Sophia and Lilliana; 2 brothers: Harry (Elizabeth) and Zachary and sister: Connie Wittig (Robert). He was predeceased by his father; Marty, Sr; mother: Sue, nee Sorantino and step mother; Barbara, nee Table.

A Memorial service to celebrate Marty's life will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at 7 PM in the Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home, where friends may call from 6 PM. Burial will be private. Written condolences may be sent to: [email protected] or www.rocapshannon.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Aug. 27, 2019
