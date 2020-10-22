James Pace
Buena - James "Ed" Pace died peacefully at Eagleview Health & Rehab on October 21, 2020 in Elmer, NJ at the age of 85. James was born on Dec 2, 1934 in Verda, Kentucky to the late William Pearl Pace and Mattie Dixon. He graduated from Evarts High School in 1954. On May 19th, 1968 he married Pauline Buglio. James worked at Imperial Beverage Company in Vineland, NJ and also for Harrison Beverage Company in Egg Harbor Township, NJ. He was an avid fisherman and hunter, enjoying many days fishing with his buddy Nelson. He was also passionate about cooking and canning such as his fabulous crabs and spaghetti and his marinated eggplant. He enjoyed spending many hours at the Jersey Shore at Echo Farms Campground for over 20 years of summer fun. James is survived by his wife, Pauline; sisters, Martha Onate and Libby Pace; nephews, John Buglio III and James Sterchele; nieces, Lauren Buglio and Barbara Sterchele (in-law); sister-in-laws, Marie Sterchele and Kathy Buglio, great-nephews and great-nieces, Ashely Sterchele, Justin Sterchele (Sarah Mason-wife), Joshua Sterchele and Silvia Buglio; and good friends, Nelson, Addie and Margie. The family would like to thank the staff at Eagleview Health & Rehab and Angelic Hospice for all their efforts and care. A church visitation will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020 from 9:45am to 10:45am followed by a funeral mass at 11am from Saint Padre Pio Parish - Church Of Our Lady Of Pompeii, 4680 Dante Avenue, Vineland. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com