James R. Farrell
James R. Farrell, 86 passed away on July 2, 2020 at his home in Minotola, NJ. James was born and raised in Mizpah, NJ.

He raised his six children in Richland, NJ, and later moved to St. Petersburg, Florida.

James worked at United Precast as a cement finisher and later became a delivery driver for NAPA and Till's Paint Company. He also worked for Tri County Security.

James is survived by his wife, Ethel (Volovar) of 63 years, and their five children, James Jr., Millersville, Pa., Lawrence (Lorraine), Hooksett, NH., Bruce (Deana), Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Ken (Chris), Vineland, NJ, Kim (Paul), St. Petersburg, Fl.; twelve grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He's also survived by his sister, Doris (Ray) of Fort Myers, Fl.

James is preceded in death by his parents, James and Fannie and daughter, Deborah.

James adored his dog Prissy. He loved to spend time with his family and enjoyed camping. In his later years, James enjoyed painting and coloring.

Funeral services and burial will be private. Arrangements are by DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking to please send donations to the SJ Regional Animal Shelter, 1244 N. Delsea Dr. Vineland, NJ 08360. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com






Published in The Daily Journal from Jul. 6 to Jul. 8, 2020.
