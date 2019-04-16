|
|
James R. Kinchen
Vineland - James R. Kinchen, 71, of Vineland passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at the Bishop McCarthy Residence in Vineland.
Born in Alamo, GA to the late Ozzie Harvey and Ellen Kinchen, he was a resident of Vineland since 1975 and prior to that he had lived in Monmouth County.
James had been employed as a mason by trade with Kelley Construction Co. in Red Bank and Baruffi Construction Co. in Vineland.
He is survived by; five children, Zane Walker of Asbury Park, Delonda Walker of Asbury Park, Sonya Mutcherson of Brotmanville, Ronald Kinchen of Millville and Donald Kinchen of Vineland; three sisters, Bonnell Moore of South Carolina, Georgeann Moore of Neptune and Rose Reza of Glassboro and six grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Henry Moore and Harry Moore.
Memorial services will be held will be held at Friendship Baptist Church, 1201 Gershal Ave., Bridgeton on Tuesday, April 16th at 11 AM. Interment will take place privately at Fordville Memorial Park in Fairfield Twp. at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the PADGETT FUNERAL HOME, Upper Deerfield Twp.
Published in The Daily Journal on Apr. 16, 2019