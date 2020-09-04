James Robert Miskelly
Millville - James Robert Miskelly, "Bob", born to Louisa and Richmond Miskelly on April 22, 1929, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Wednesday, September 2, 2020.
After graduation from Bridgeton High School in 1947, Bob joined the Air Force and served from 1947 to 1951, and attended University of Maryland where he achieved his Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Education. Bob began his teaching career at Wood School in Millville and became Principal of Culver School in Millville where he retired after 25 years of service.
He was active in his community, serving as President of the former Y's Men's Club, Treasurer of the United Way and helped organize the Crop Walk. Bob was a 60 year member of the Shekinah Lodge # 58, Shriner's International and Scottish Rite. He was also a 25 year member Shekinah Chapter 82, Order of the Eastern Star. He was a member of the American Legion Post 82 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Bob loved traveling and along with his wife Betty and their 3 children traveled to 49 of the 50 states, with Alaska being the only one missed. After their retirement, Bob and Betty traveled extensively in Europe and Asia. His favorite place was Disney World, and he visited every year since it's opening.
He was predeceased by his parents, Louisa and Richmond Miskelly, sister Ruth Hewatt and his beloved granddaughter Andrea Elyse Tepper.
He is survived by his wife Betty of 52 years, daughter Kimberly Miskelly (Matt Fisher), son William Miskelly, daughter Heather Tepper (Ken Tepper) and three grandchildren, Brianna Mulvaney, Trinity and Robert Miskelly and niece Cynthia Hewatt Weston (Robert).
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Bob's viewing Tuesday evening from 7 Pm to 9 PM and Wednesday morning from 10 AM to 11 AM at Barr Funeral home, 2014 East Main Street in Millville. A private service will be held at 11 AM and burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bob's memory to the Alzheimer's Association
at www.alz.org
, Bayada Hospice, or First United Methodist Church Scholarship Fund.