James Sterling "Jimmy" Winfield
Malaga - James Sterling "Jimmy" Winfield 78, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the Inspira Medical Center, Elmer Hospital.
Jimmy was born in Marianna, AR to Dowell Winfield and Marine "Gladys" (Russell) Winfield. He went to Millville High School and worked for Airwork Corporation for 27 years and Viking Yacht for 9 years.
He enjoyed cutting and splitting wood, his motorcycle and working with his skid steer and watching westerns.
Jimmy is survived by his wife of 55 years, Gloria of Malaga; his son, Shawn of Malaga and his daughter, Dawne (Rocco) Belfiore of Newfield; granddaughters, Gianna and Roxanne, great-grandson, Aiden; sister, Wanda; brothers, Norris and Donald Williams (Tammy) all of Vineland and several nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased in death by his brothers, CD and Andy; mother, Gladys and father, Dowell.
Family and friends will be received on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 9am to 11am with Funeral Services to follow at 11am with Pastor Tom Austin officiating at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Ave, Vineland. Jimmy will be laid to rest at the Malaga Cemetery, Malaga, NJ. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020