Services
Barr Funeral Home - Millville
2104 East Main Street
Millville, NJ 08332
856-825-8600
Resources
More Obituaries for James Stites
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Stites


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Stites Obituary
James Stites

Millville - James D. Stites (Jim) passed away at his residence in Millville on April 16, 2020. Jim was born on February 1, 1952 and was the youngest son of Edward D. Stites and Harriet W. Stites (both deceased). He graduated from Millville Sr. High School in the class of 1970. In high school he excelled athletically in numerous sports, but concentrated on track and field where he set many records. He attended the University of Florida on a full track scholarship, where he continued to excel and set records. Upon graduation he taught phys-ed and then worked for and retired from South Jersey Gas Co. Jim is survived by his brother Edward D. Stites and sister-in-law Kathy C. Stites of Fort Mitchell, KY, a niece, a nephew, and cousins. He had a wonderful group of close friends with whom he kept in contact on a daily basis. The date and time for a Memorial Service to celebrate Jim's life will be announced after the current health crisis has passed. Jim was diagnosed with Juvenile Diabetes at a very young age and dealt with the consequences of the illness his entire life. In lieu of flowers please consider making a charitable contribution in Jim's memory to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF). May Jim's memory be a blessing for all that knew him. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at barrfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Daily Journal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -