Millville - James D. Stites (Jim) passed away at his residence in Millville on April 16, 2020. Jim was born on February 1, 1952 and was the youngest son of Edward D. Stites and Harriet W. Stites (both deceased). He graduated from Millville Sr. High School in the class of 1970. In high school he excelled athletically in numerous sports, but concentrated on track and field where he set many records. He attended the University of Florida on a full track scholarship, where he continued to excel and set records. Upon graduation he taught phys-ed and then worked for and retired from South Jersey Gas Co. Jim is survived by his brother Edward D. Stites and sister-in-law Kathy C. Stites of Fort Mitchell, KY, a niece, a nephew, and cousins. He had a wonderful group of close friends with whom he kept in contact on a daily basis. The date and time for a Memorial Service to celebrate Jim's life will be announced after the current health crisis has passed. Jim was diagnosed with Juvenile Diabetes at a very young age and dealt with the consequences of the illness his entire life. In lieu of flowers please consider making a charitable contribution in Jim's memory to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF). May Jim's memory be a blessing for all that knew him. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at barrfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Daily Journal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2020