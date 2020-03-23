|
James Sylvester Corbin
Bridgeton - James Sylvester Corbin, 71, departed this life on March 18, 2020 at South Jersey Extended Care Facility in Bridgeton, NJ. James was born August 13,1948 in Port Norris NJ. He was preceded in death by his parents Jesse and Bertha Corbin, brother Harry Corbin and four grandchildren.
He is survived by 6 daughters: Lashawn Willingham, Renee Moore of Delaware, Vicky Bailey(Damaine), Monic Kelly, Mona Lecator all of North Carolina, Charlene Lecator of Vineland. Stepson Timmy Lecator and long time companion Yvonne Lecator. 14 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. Six brothers: Robert Jamison (Janet), Dennis Corbin Sr. (Betty), Pastor Donald Corbin Sr. (Ida), Leonard Corbin (Denise), Keith Corbin(Rebecca) all of New Jersey and Russell Corbin of North Carolina. 2 sisters Patricia Corbin and Annette Kent both of New Jersey. Funeral Arrangements will be private under the care of May Funeral Home.
Published in The Daily Journal from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020